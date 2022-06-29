Report: Danilo Gallinari expected to draw interest from Miami Heat if team loses P.J. Tucker

The Miami Heat are reportedly among the teams interested in veteran forward Danilo Gallinari.

“Boston appears focused on high-scoring, small-ball forwards for the [Boston] Celtics’ mid-level,” Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote. “They have been linked to Danilo Gallinari and T.J. Warren, among others. Gallinari is also expected to draw interest from Miami should it lose P.J. Tucker.”

As the 2022 NBA offseason shifts into high gear, countless rumors linking players to new teams are spreading. Unsurprisingly, the Heat have been mentioned in a fair number of those rumors. The Heat are known to often be one of the more active teams during the offseason, and while it doesn’t always lead to a big new acquisition, it does always offer a fair amount of excitement for fans.

Gallinari, 33, has been a solid player in the NBA for many years. He’s jumped all over the league, playing for the likes of the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder. At virtually every step, he’s been a valuable contributor.

Last season with the Hawks, Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Though he only started 18 of the 66 regular season games he played in, he averaged 25.3 minutes per contest along the way.

If the Heat were to add him, he would surely serve as another 3-point shooting option for them. He would also serve as another big body thanks to his 6-foot-10, 233-pound frame.

Right now, there are almost too many rumors to really get a sense of who is heading where. Based on this report, however, it seems clear that Gallinari is a name for Heat fans to keep an eye on.