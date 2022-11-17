Report: Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat among teams that could potentially target Gordon Hayward

A new report indicates that Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward could be a potential trade target for the Miami Heat, though the Heat may be in competition with the Dallas Mavericks for the veteran.

The news isn’t the first time that the Heat’s interest in Hayward has been noted by Deveney. Just three months ago, the journalist had indicated that an unnamed NBA executive stated that the Heat would be keeping tabs on Hayward.

The 32-year-old Hayward is in his third season with the Hornets after signing a four-year contract worth $120 million in 2020. He’s making $30.1 million this season and is set to make $31.5 million in the final year of the pact next season.

This season, Hayward played in the Hornets’ first eight games but left the Nov. 2 game against the Chicago Bulls because of a shoulder injury. As a result of that issue, he’s yet to make his return to the court.

Injuries have had a major effect on the trajectory of Hayward’s career, beginning with a season-ending ankle injury in the opening game of the 2017-18 season. That injury came in his first game with the Celtics after he had signed with the team as a free agent during the offseason.

Hayward did return to play in 72 contests the following season but played only 52 games during the 2019-20 season. Since signing with the Hornets, he has yet to play 50 games in a season.

Despite that checkered history, the Heat appear interested in adding Hayward to their lineup. The veteran can still contribute on the court, though not at the level he was delivering prior to his injury with the Celtics.

Before his shoulder injury this season, he was averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his eight games and hitting 35.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

After Wednesday night’s loss to the Toronto Raptors that snapped a three-game winning streak, the Heat have a 7-8 record for the season. The team’s lack of consistency has led to speculation about possible deals, including one involving Duncan Robinson.

Whether or not the Heat can complete any deal for Hayward depends on a number of factors. These involve how competitive the Mavericks might be in trade talks as well as salary cap concerns.

For now, the Heat are focused on simply starting a new winning streak that could begin on Friday night, when they host the Washington Wizards.