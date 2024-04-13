Report: Chris Quinn left behind as Brooklyn Nets inch closer to hiring new HC

Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn is not considered a finalist for the Brooklyn Nets’ head coaching job, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Milwaukee Bucks championship coach Mike Budenholzer, Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young are among the finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote.

According to Charania, Nets owner Joe Tsai is holding in-person finalist meetings with Budenholzer, Fernandez and Young before making a decision on a new coach. The Nets have been in the market to add a coach since the team parted ways with Jacque Vaughn back on Feb. 19.

Interim head coach Kevin Ollie reportedly was considered for the position, along with Quinn and New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego. However, it appears the Nets are passing on all three coaches.

“Sources briefed on the matter say interim head coach Kevin Ollie has been considered as part of the Nets’ process, along with several other coaches, including Heat assistant Chris Quinn and Pelicans assistant James Borrego, but the organization has honed in on new candidates as finalists for the full-time job,” Charania wrote.

It’s interesting that Ollie isn’t considered a finalist for the job since he’s been an interim head coach for such a large chunk of the season, leading the Nets to an 11-16 record over that stretch. Brooklyn was just 21-33 under Vaughn, posting a lower percentage than it has under Ollie.

Quinn has been on the Miami coaching staff for years, starting as a player development coach in the 2014-15 season. He’s risen through the ranks on Erik Spoelstra’s staff, getting promoted to an assistant coach in the 2016-17 season.

While it’s unfortunate that Quinn won’t get a chance to be a head coach in Brooklyn, it’s a good sign for Miami that he’ll still be on Spoelstra’s staff in the meantime. Quinn was recently linked to the Charlotte Hornets as they search for a new head coach.

The Heat are hoping to make another deep playoff run in the 2023-24 season after they made the NBA Finals last season. Spoelstra’s group is the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

As for the Nets, they’ll look to rebuild their team under a new head coach this coming offseason. Brooklyn won’t make the playoffs or play-in tournament this season, but it has some solid pieces, such as wings Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, that could help it turn things around next season.