Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Chris Quinn left behind as Brooklyn Nets inch closer to hiring new HC

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Chris Quinn Miami Heat
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn is not considered a finalist for the Brooklyn Nets’ head coaching job, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Milwaukee Bucks championship coach Mike Budenholzer, Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young are among the finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote.

According to Charania, Nets owner Joe Tsai is holding in-person finalist meetings with Budenholzer, Fernandez and Young before making a decision on a new coach. The Nets have been in the market to add a coach since the team parted ways with Jacque Vaughn back on Feb. 19.

Interim head coach Kevin Ollie reportedly was considered for the position, along with Quinn and New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego. However, it appears the Nets are passing on all three coaches.

“Sources briefed on the matter say interim head coach Kevin Ollie has been considered as part of the Nets’ process, along with several other coaches, including Heat assistant Chris Quinn and Pelicans assistant James Borrego, but the organization has honed in on new candidates as finalists for the full-time job,” Charania wrote.

It’s interesting that Ollie isn’t considered a finalist for the job since he’s been an interim head coach for such a large chunk of the season, leading the Nets to an 11-16 record over that stretch. Brooklyn was just 21-33 under Vaughn, posting a lower percentage than it has under Ollie.

Quinn has been on the Miami coaching staff for years, starting as a player development coach in the 2014-15 season. He’s risen through the ranks on Erik Spoelstra’s staff, getting promoted to an assistant coach in the 2016-17 season.

While it’s unfortunate that Quinn won’t get a chance to be a head coach in Brooklyn, it’s a good sign for Miami that he’ll still be on Spoelstra’s staff in the meantime. Quinn was recently linked to the Charlotte Hornets as they search for a new head coach.

The Heat are hoping to make another deep playoff run in the 2023-24 season after they made the NBA Finals last season. Spoelstra’s group is the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

As for the Nets, they’ll look to rebuild their team under a new head coach this coming offseason. Brooklyn won’t make the playoffs or play-in tournament this season, but it has some solid pieces, such as wings Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, that could help it turn things around next season.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Alonzo Mourning
Alonzo Mourning opens up on ‘neglected’ communities in Miami as he looks to give back
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Here’s how the Miami Heat can beat the odds and clinch a playoff spot outright
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra dishes latest on Terry Rozier after Miami Heat guard gets ruled out for crucial game
Miami Heat News
Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson says 2023 Heat inspire Warriors: ‘We’re capable of a run like that’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?