Report: Caleb Martin viewed as Miami Heat’s best trade asset

The best trade asset on the Miami Heat reportedly is forward Caleb Martin.

The Heat have been rumored to be looking to make a deal at the trade deadline, such as shedding point guard Kyle Lowry’s salary, but it’s actually Martin who may be the most valuable asset for Miami if it tries to make a move.

“With rumors about trades involving Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Dewayne Dedmon surrounding Miami, fans may be shocked to learn which player is actually considered the team’s best asset,” Heavy.com’s Sam LaFrance wrote. “According to an Eastern Conference Exec, via Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, that player is Caleb Martin. “‘Caleb Martin, if you are asking other teams, he’s probably the best asset. He has a decent enough contract, he can play a few different spots, he can fit off the bench or be a starter. If they make a deal, it is probably going to have to include Martin,’ the Exec told Deveney.”

Martin, who signed a three-year deal worth north of $20.4 million in the offseason with the Heat, has started 35 games at forward for the Heat this season.

The 27-year-old has been a great replacement for P.J. Tucker, who left Miami for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Martin is averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

He’s shown that he is a much better all-around offensive player than Tucker was, and he’s on a team-friendly contract for the next few seasons.

The Heat may look to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline to make a move in the Eastern Conference standings, but losing Martin in any deal would certainly be a tough pill to swallow.

Miami currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference despite dealing with injuries to Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Bam Adebayo, Lowry and others this season.

Martin has been a key part in that, although he has also missed time because of a quad injury.

After making the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021-22 season, the Heat were hoping to be amongst the top teams in the East again this season. They can still do that with a strong second half, and it’s possible a trade will help them get there.

Even though Martin is viewed as the team’s best asset, it’s hard to see the Heat parting ways with him unless they find a deal that significantly upgrades the roster this season.

It may make more sense for the Heat to try to offload Robinson or Lowry in an attempt to open up some cap space in future seasons.