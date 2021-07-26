Report: Brandon Ingram would welcome trade to Miami Heat

According to a report, New Orleans Pelicans young star Brandon Ingram is open to the idea of a trade to the Miami Heat.

Bradon Ingram would welcome a deal to the Miami Heat, per source. Timing is critical to any deal & David Griffin will play hardball. The Heat & Pelicans are chasing similar free agents & the results of free agency will determine if a trade is there to be made. @5ReasonsSports — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) July 26, 2021

The report coincides with a recent rumor that the Pelicans seem to have a major interest in Duncan Robinson.

Heat notes: -The Heat still like Sexton, but willing to see what options open up for them post-draft. -Duncan Robinson has BIG fans in New Orleans -The Heat may be waiting for a possible Dame/Beal request to drop before moving forward with other targets@5ReasonsSports — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) July 26, 2021

Ingram, 23, has emerged as a great forward in recent years. After originally being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram has spent each of the past two seasons with New Orleans.

In the 2020-21 season, the youngster averaged 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.

In the previous season, Ingram posted very similar numbers.

Ingram is under contract for several more seasons, so it’s safe to assume that the asking price on a trade involving him would be high. After all, if the Pelicans are going to break up their elite young duo of Ingram and Zion Williamson, they’re going to need a compelling reason to do so.

Miami is set to lose several key forwards to free agency.

Ingram could slide in as a great replacement for some of that lost production. The rumors will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the offseason.