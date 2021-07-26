 Report: Brandon Ingram would welcome trade to Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Brandon Ingram and Erik Spoelstra Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report, New Orleans Pelicans young star Brandon Ingram is open to the idea of a trade to the Miami Heat.

The report coincides with a recent rumor that the Pelicans seem to have a major interest in Duncan Robinson.

Ingram, 23, has emerged as a great forward in recent years. After originally being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, Ingram has spent each of the past two seasons with New Orleans.

In the 2020-21 season, the youngster averaged 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.

In the previous season, Ingram posted very similar numbers.

Ingram is under contract for several more seasons, so it’s safe to assume that the asking price on a trade involving him would be high. After all, if the Pelicans are going to break up their elite young duo of Ingram and Zion Williamson, they’re going to need a compelling reason to do so.

Miami is set to lose several key forwards to free agency.

Ingram could slide in as a great replacement for some of that lost production. The rumors will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the offseason.

