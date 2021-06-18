Report: Brandon Ingram is a ‘potential target’ for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will likely look to be aggressive in adding talent this offseason after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

One potential target could be New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram.

“A potential Heat target in trade this offseason would be one Brandon Ingram, who recently signed a contract extension, last year’s Most Improved Player and a player who had issues with Stan [Van Gundy], and also I have heard doesn’t feel he’s a long-term fit with Zion [Williamson],” said Ethan Skolnick. “I’ve heard this from a couple of different people. Not that there’s a personality conflict, but it’s just not the best possible fit.”

Last season, the Heat were an inspiring underdog story, as they reached the NBA Finals to the surprise of everyone outside of South Florida.

But once the team got pushed aside by the Bucks weeks ago, it has become clear that it needs a serious infusion of offensive talent.

Ingram could fit the bill, as he’s a talented one-on-one player. This season, he averaged 23.8 points a game for the Pelicans while hitting 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Ingram is also a capable passer, as he averaged 4.9 assists a game this season. This skill would allow him to fit into the Heat’s team-oriented offensive philosophy.

Offense was a problem all season long for Miami. It ranked just 25th in points per game, 18th in offensive rating and 19th in 3-point accuracy during the regular season.

In their four-game sweep at the hands of the Bucks in this year’s postseason, the Heat’s scoring average plunged to a paltry 98.0 points per game.