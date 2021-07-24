Report: Bradley Beal would welcome trade to Miami Heat

With the Washington Wizards enduring another disappointing season, shooting guard Bradley Beal is reportedly considering asking for a trade.

The Miami Heat are among the teams he apparently would welcome a trade to.

“Beal does not have a proverbial list of preferred destinations, but it was mentioned by multiple sources that he would welcome joining teams such as Boston, Golden State, Miami or Philadelphia—although Beal requesting a trade would all but guarantee an expansive bidding war across the league,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “The number of potential destinations and interested suitors could span a significant portion of the NBA.”

Beal requesting a trade might come as a surprise to many people around the league. For a long time, he has expressed his desire to remain with the franchise that drafted him with third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

But the Wizards’ lack of postseason success could possibly be taking its toll on the three-time All-Star. Players of his caliber usually want to contend for an NBA title year in and year out.

A trade to Miami would give him the chance to finally compete for an elusive championship.

The Heat are one year removed from playing in the NBA Finals. Adding Beal to a roster that features Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would likely help them advance again to the finals.