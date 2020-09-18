The Miami Heat have jumped ahead to a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Boston Celtics could get a major boost for Game 3.

According to a Friday report, former All-Star Gordon Hayward’s status has been upgraded for the upcoming game.

Celtics upgraded Gordon Hayward (ankle) to "Questionable" for Game 3 vs. Miami on Saturday, an indicator that there's a real chance of his return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Hayward hasn’t played since mid-August due to an ankle injury that he sustained during a game inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

During the regular season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

His presence on the court in Game 3 would certainly give the Celtics another scoring option. Given the fact that they are down 0-2 in the series, the Celtics certainly could use all the help available to them.

With that in mind, the Celtics were able to take double-digit leads in both Game 1 and Game 2 without Hayward on the floor.

Unfortunately for them, the Heat managed to storm back in both games to claim victory.

If Hayward does play in Game 3, it will be interesting to see if he has what it takes to come up big in the clutch to help get his team back in the series.