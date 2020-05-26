Report: Pat Riley Not Expected to Travel With Miami Heat When Season Returns

It is looking like the Miami Heat’s 2019-20 campaign will resume this summer in Orlando, FL.

However, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Heat team president Pat Riley is not expected to travel with the team when the season does ultimately begin.

“For the Heat, the ultimate call on who’s in and who’s out will come down to Riley, in consultation with the team’s and league’s medical staffs,” Winderman wrote. “The irony is that Riley, who turned 75 in March, is expected to be left to monitor the team from a distance, in South Florida.”

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 regular season after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus in March.

In the days after Adam Silver’s seismic decision to pause the season, several other players from different teams tested positive for the deadly virus as well.

Therefore, Silver has been scrupulous in his efforts to discuss and execute a resumption of the season.

Since the virus is primarily dangerous for senior citizens, it is quite likely that older personnel from teams all over the league may have to stay home once the season restarts.

Riley, 75, would be included in that category. While he may not be able to witness the Heat compete for a championship this postseason in person, there is no doubt he will be offering his insight and cheering from afar.

After all, Riley is the architect who constructed the team’s current competing roster.

There is no official date for when the 2019-20 season will resume.