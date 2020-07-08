- Report: Pat Riley and Micky Arison Will Be Able to Watch Games in Disney Bubble Under Stringent New Rules
- Here’s the Message Meyers Leonard Is Planning to Wear on His Miami Heat Jersey When the Season Resumes
- Mario Chalmers Names Dwyane Wade, Not LeBron James, as Best Leader He’s Ever Played With
- Tyler Herro Had an Amazingly Confident Response When Asked Why He Decommited From Wisconsin
- Mario Chalmers Says Letting LeBron James Take Clutch Shots on Miami Heat Was ‘Difficult’
- Bam Adebayo Overwhelming Favorite as Most Improved Player Odds Are Released
- Meyers Leonard Explains Why Miami Heat’s Culture Gives Team ‘Leg Up’ in NBA’s Restart
- Meyers Leonard Posts Passionate Message Showing He’s Ready to ‘Compete’ in NBA’s Restart
- Jae Crowder Sends Inspiring Message Thanking Everyone for Birthday Wishes
- Report: Tyler Herro Watching Tape on Klay Thompson, Ray Allen to Improve as Shooter
Report: Pat Riley and Micky Arison Will Be Able to Watch Games in Disney Bubble Under Stringent New Rules
- Updated: July 8, 2020
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat will be traveling to Orlando, Fla. for the conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season.
While team president Pat Riley and franchise owner Micky Arison won’t be traveling with the team, they will be able to watch games in person under certain circumstances, per Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
“NBA owners, such as the Heat’s Micky Arison, and team executives, such as Riley and [Andy] Elisburg, who are not residing in the Disney bubble are permitted to attend games,” Jackson and Chiang wrote. “But they must use separate entrances and exits in the arenas while remaining socially-distanced at least 25 feet from the court/players and coaches in the traveling party and wearing a mask at all times.”
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 regular season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March.
In the days following NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to pause the season, several players from organizations across the league contracted the contagious virus as well.
As a result, Silver has been cautious in his efforts to minimize the spread of the virus once the season starts back up.
The Heat are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team is focused on winning a championship this season.
The 2019-20 campaign will officially resume on July 30.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login