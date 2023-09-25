Miami Heat Rumors

NBA insider reveals part of Miami Heat's trade package for Damian Lillard

Peter Dewey
Pat Riley

The Miami Heat offered guard Tyler Herro and two first-round picks in a package for Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

“The Heat offered a trade package that included sharpshooter Tyler Herro and two first-round picks, a source said,” Spears wrote.

Herro, 23, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by Miami. He has become one of the team’s best players over the last few seasons, but it appears that the Heat are willing to move him to complete a deal for Lillard.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2021-22 season.

Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, is one of the best guards in the NBA. The Heat have been rumored to be interested in him throughout the offseason, and he would be a great fit on the roster since Miami is in need of a point guard after Gabe Vincent left for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

The seven-time All-NBA selection averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc last season.

The Heat may need to give up more than Herro and two first-round picks in order to get the Blazers to bite on a Lillard deal, especially since the star guard is arguably the greatest player in the franchise’s history.

The Blazers have some leverage in Lillard negotiations since the star guard is under contract beyond the 2023-24 season. Lillard’s deal runs through the 2025-26 season, and he has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

With the NBA regular season approaching quickly, the market for Lillard appears to be heating up. It will be interesting to see if Miami decides to increase its offer for Lillard to entice the Blazers into moving him soon.

