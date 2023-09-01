NBA insider claims Tyler Herro ‘has not been happy’ with how Miami Heat have treated him this offseason

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has heard his name involved in trade rumors virtually all offseason, most notably as a potential trade chip in a deal for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

One new report indicates that Herro has been displeased with everything that’s gone on this offseason surrounding his future.

“I know—I’m fairly certain about this, Tyler Herro has not been pleased by all that’s gone on in Miami this offseason. How he’s been bandied about as filler in trade talks. He has not been happy w/ how his name has been tossed around in trade talks” @SIChrisMannix of @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/J1bKxurbLN — Dru (@dru_star) September 1, 2023

However, multiple personalities on Heat Twitter (now known as X) are suggesting otherwise, indicating that the 23-year-old loves Miami and wants to stay.

Please tell me your source @SIChrisMannix Tyler loves Miami and wants to stay. I’ll reveal my source if you reveal yours https://t.co/FHFLF5RdhD — Austin (@ChefTrillie) September 1, 2023

Tyler Herro is so angry… that he’s made it clear to many that he still wants to stay. https://t.co/55wmLeKCOK — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) September 1, 2023

Herro has spent his entire career with the Heat since being drafted by the team in 2019. Last season, he became a full-time starter for Miami, earning the promotion after being the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in the 2021-22 campaign.

The former first-round pick averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the 2022-23 regular season while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep. Unfortunately, he only saw the floor once during his team’s run to the NBA Finals, as he suffered an injury during Miami’s first playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard, of course, has been linked to the Heat for months. Miami and Portland have seemingly made very little progress on trade talks regarding the 33-year-old superstar, a reality that has perhaps thrown a bit of a wrench into the Heat’s offseason.

During all of this, Herro has had to wait and stay ready for whatever his future may hold. The rising star just finished the final season of his rookie deal with the Heat and will play the next four seasons on the extension that he signed last year.

It’s no secret that Lillard would immediately elevate the Heat’s title chances. It’s pretty rare that a scorer like Lillard — who averaged 32.2 points per game last season — becomes available via trade. But that’s the reality for Miami, and now, it’s just a matter of trying to get a deal done with a stubborn Blazers front office.

For Herro, that means waiting as long as it takes for clarity about the future. Despite conflicting reports about his feelings amid Miami’s tumultuous offseason, it’s a safe bet that he’ll be ready to go no matter where he is when the 2023-24 season begins.