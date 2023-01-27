NBA executives believe the Miami Heat may not be willing to part with Caleb Martin for Cam Reddish

The Miami Heat are looking to upgrade their roster in order to make a real run come playoff time, and forward Caleb Martin could be a trade chip that brings in a player that will make them better.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish is reportedly available, but he may not be enough to get team president Pat Riley to pull the trigger.

“While competing executives think the Heat might give up Caleb Martin in a deal that makes Miami appreciably better, Reddish may not be enough motive,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “To date, the Heat haven’t found takers for Duncan Robinson.”

The Heat’s frontcourt needs some fortifying in order for the team to rediscover the success it had the last three years. During that span, it reached the NBA Finals in 2020 and almost did so again last spring when it lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Reddish was a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and many have thought he has been brimming with potential. But in four pro seasons, he hasn’t put it all together yet.

Reddish’s best season so far came last year when he shot 35.9 percent from 3-point range. However, this season he has fallen out of the rotation of Knicks head coach Tim Thibodeau.

The Duke University product hasn’t seen any playing time at all since early December.

Another player the Heat would love to reportedly move on from is point guard Kyle Lowry, who is finally showing his age. After a solid maiden voyage with Miami last season, he is shooting just 40.5 percent overall and 33.5 percent from downtown so far this year.

He has one more year left on his contract after this year at nearly $30 million, and it looks like he simply cannot justify that type of money anymore at age 36.

The Heat are currently 27-22 and sit in sixth place in the ultra-competitive Eastern Conference.