NBA executive says Miami Heat could revisit trade for Kyrie Irving
- Updated: August 12, 2022
The Miami Heat reportedly could revisit a trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving if the Nets decide to move on from Kevin Durant.
An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are potential teams the Nets could negotiate with regarding Irving.
“If they’re resigned to losing K.D., I don’t see why they would keep Kyrie in place, too,” the executive said. “You’d really have to get younger. They would have to look around and maybe revisit the Lakers stuff. The Heat, too, but the Lakers had a framework on a deal.”
It’s unclear what Miami would have to give up in a deal for Irving, but he would help the team’s offense improve in the 2022-23 season. However, it’s also worth noting that Irving is in the final season of his contract, which means the Heat may not be able to keep him for the long haul.
Last season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. He only appeared in 29 games for the Nets, but he was elite when he was on the floor.
Right now, the Heat have Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent as some of their ball-handlers in the backcourt.
Depending on the cost, Irving could help the Heat get over the hump and make the NBA Finals again after failing to make it there the last two seasons.
Miami was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 season, but it fell short of the NBA Finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
It will be interesting to see how Irving’s future is impacted by the Nets’ eventual decision on Durant this offseason.
