Jimmy Butler’s tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves was an eventful one.

The current Miami Heat star took the Timberwolves to the playoffs in his first season in Minnesota, but he ruffled some feathers along the way both on the roster and in the front office.

The Timberwolves acquired Butler in a 2017 trade involving Zach LaVine and several other valuable pieces, but Minnesota ended up moving Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers the very next year.

Butler’s most infamous moment in Minnesota came when he took the team’s third-string unit and beat the starters in a scrimmage at practice.

That made people uncomfortable in the organization, according to The Athletic’s Zach Harper.

“Jimmy didn’t need to lead by scoring that day,” a team source said about that practice. “He wanted to lead by being the toughest MFer in the room. He put on a show and it was uncomfortable for a lot of people.”

Now, Butler is thriving in Miami. He has led the Heat to a 12-3 postseason record and a trip to the NBA Finals.

Butler is out to prove to everyone that he is a winner and so far he’s shown that and more.

Miami is looking to win its first title since 2013. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday night from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.