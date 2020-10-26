- Report: Miami Heat ‘would hang the phone up’ if Bam Adebayo was asked for in trade
- Updated: October 26, 2020
The Miami Heat are extremely high on big man Bam Adebayo after his impressive 2019-20 campaign.
In fact, Miami essentially considers its rising star untouchable, according to The Athletic’s Zach Harper.
“Adebayo is pretty much off the board,” Harper wrote. “A league source tells The Athletic that the Heat ‘would hang the phone up with F-bombs ringing through the disconnected call’ if someone demanded Adebayo in a deal.”
It seems like Adebayo’s future will be in Miami.
The University of Kentucky product is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it looks like Miami has no intention of letting him walk.
Adebayo was a first-time All-Star this past season.
He showed monumental improvement across the board, averaging career-highs in points (15.9), rebounds (10.2), assists (5.1) and blockers (1.3) per game.
The Heat have a solid star duo in Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, and they have plenty of depth around them as well.
Heat fans can rest assured that Adebayo will be in South Beach for the long haul.
