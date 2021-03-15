The Miami Heat reportedly will aggressively pursue San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge if he gets bought out.

Aldridge and the Spurs are working towards a mutual parting of ways, but it remains unclear if the Heat will be able to find a trade for the veteran forward.

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge has taken a smaller role this season, as he has played just 25.9 minutes per game after playing 33.1 minutes per game last season.

He would help fill a hole for Miami at power forward alongside Bam Adebayo.

On the year, Aldridge is averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.