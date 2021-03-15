 Report: Miami Heat will 'aggressively pursue' LaMarcus Aldridge if bought out by Spurs - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Miami Heat will ‘aggressively pursue’ LaMarcus Aldridge if bought out by Spurs

Report: Miami Heat will ‘aggressively pursue’ LaMarcus Aldridge if bought out by Spurs

LaMarcus Aldridge Spurs

The Miami Heat reportedly will aggressively pursue San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge if he gets bought out.

Aldridge and the Spurs are working towards a mutual parting of ways, but it remains unclear if the Heat will be able to find a trade for the veteran forward.

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge has taken a smaller role this season, as he has played just 25.9 minutes per game after playing 33.1 minutes per game last season.

He would help fill a hole for Miami at power forward alongside Bam Adebayo.

On the year, Aldridge is averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login