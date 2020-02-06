Report: Miami Heat Shopping Kelly Olynyk Ahead of Thursday's Trade Deadline - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat are staying active ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

In addition to shopping guard Dion Waiters, the Heat are gauging the interest of big man Kelly Olynyk.

“In addition to shopping Waiters, Kelly Olynyk also is a player the Heat is gauging league wide interest on in advance of the deadline according to sources,” wrote Five Reasons Sports.

Olynyk, 28, is having the worst season of his professional career.

The 6-foot-11 pro is putting up just 7.8 points and 4.6 boards per game this season. He has also seen his time on the court diminish as he is playing a career-low 19.7 minutes per contest.

Yet, Olynyk has been a true professional and hard worker off the bench for the Heat.

In addition to being a guiding voice for the youngsters, the veteran stretches the floor, makes intelligent plays and does a ton of dirty work.

If Olynyk’s time with the Heat is up, he will be remembered for his amazing all-around play during the 2017-18 playoffs.

During a five-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018, the Heat forward averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

The Gonzaga University product was signed by the Heat in 2017 as a free agent after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics.