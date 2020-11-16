- Miami Heat rumors: Kelly Olynyk expected to opt into player option by Thursday deadline
Miami Heat rumors: Kelly Olynyk expected to opt into player option by Thursday deadline
- Updated: November 15, 2020
Miami Heat big man Kelly Olynyk reportedly is expected to exercise his player option for the 2020-21 season.
Olynyk has a $13.6 million option for next season. He has until Thursday to decide whether or not he will opt in to remain with the Heat.
Kelly Olynyk's option deadline is 5pm Thursday, for Heat fans who may be wondering.
He is expected to opt-in, but technically has until Thursday to decide.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 15, 2020
Olynyk’s decision to opt in could certainly affect Miami’s plans this offseason in free agency.
Miami certainly could trade Olynyk, but it may be hard given his high cap number.
Olynyk’s decision could make it hard for the Heat to bring back center Meyers Leonard next season.
Last year, Olynyk appeared in 67 games for the Heat during the regular season and started nine.
He finished the year averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
