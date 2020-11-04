Could the Miami Heat move Tyler Herro for a star this offseason?

According to the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, it is possible.

Miami reportedly is in a “seize-the-moment moment,” according to Winderman and could make Tyler Herro available to acquire New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

Have addressed this before as a very good fit for the Heat. And, yes, even if it would possibly mean putting Herro in play. Heat are in a seize-the-moment moment. https://t.co/OFbIUABQmg — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 4, 2020

Holiday, 30, is an elite defender and would pair very nicely alongside Jimmy Butler.

Last season for New Orleans, Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

He is clearly more developed than Herro and could help Miami stay in win-now mode.

However, giving up Herro wouldn’t be easy.

The University of Kentucky product had a fantastic rookie season for Miami and flashed star potential in the postseason.

In the regular season, Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

While he could be a key part of Miami’s future, it seems that the Heat would make him expendable to acquire a talent like Holiday.