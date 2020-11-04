- Report: Miami Heat could put Tyler Herro ‘in play’ to trade for Jrue Holiday
- Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘prepared to sign a long-term deal’ with Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat willing to include Tyler Herro in trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Udonis Haslem scolds Black people for not coming out to vote in South Florida
- Shaquille O’Neal says his favorite moment with Miami Heat was fighting Dorrell Wright in shower while naked
- Report: Miami Heat’s ultimate plan was to get superstar better than Jimmy Butler
- David Fizdale says LeBron James learned how to ‘stop giving a f–k’ on Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade proudly boasts his unbeatable top 5 players of all time
- Meyers Leonard passionately explains why Jimmy Butler is ‘literally the definition of a max player’
- Report: Miami Heat ‘purposely’ showed no interest in Duncan Robinson to keep him secret
Report: Miami Heat could put Tyler Herro ‘in play’ to trade for Jrue Holiday
- Updated: November 4, 2020
Could the Miami Heat move Tyler Herro for a star this offseason?
According to the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, it is possible.
Miami reportedly is in a “seize-the-moment moment,” according to Winderman and could make Tyler Herro available to acquire New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.
Have addressed this before as a very good fit for the Heat. And, yes, even if it would possibly mean putting Herro in play. Heat are in a seize-the-moment moment. https://t.co/OFbIUABQmg
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 4, 2020
Holiday, 30, is an elite defender and would pair very nicely alongside Jimmy Butler.
Last season for New Orleans, Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
He is clearly more developed than Herro and could help Miami stay in win-now mode.
However, giving up Herro wouldn’t be easy.
The University of Kentucky product had a fantastic rookie season for Miami and flashed star potential in the postseason.
In the regular season, Herro averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
While he could be a key part of Miami’s future, it seems that the Heat would make him expendable to acquire a talent like Holiday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login