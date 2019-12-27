Report: Miami Heat Never Traded Bam Adebayo Because They Thought He Would Become All-Star - Heat Nation

- Report: Miami Heat Never Traded Bam Adebayo Because They Thought He Would Become All-Star
Report: Miami Heat Never Traded Bam Adebayo Because They Thought He Would Become All-Star
- Updated: December 27, 2019
The Miami Heat are one of the best teams in the NBA right now, and rising star Bam Adebayo is a large part of the success.
While numerous teams have inquired about the big man in trade talks over the years, the Heat have never budged.
In fact, according to Chris Sheridan of Forbes.com, the Heat knew Adebayo was going to be star from the beginning.
“The Heat have been hanging onto Adebayo from teams that were trying to trade for him for many, many years, and folks in that organization had predicted to me that he would one day be an All-Star,” Sheridan writes.
Adebayo, 22, has been having the best year of his professional career this season. As a matter of fact, the 6-foot-9 center is averaging career-highs across the board.
The University of Kentucky product is putting up 15.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.1 minutes per game this season. Evidenced by the explosion in statistics, Adebayo’s ascension has led to many campaigning for him to earn his first All-Star nod this season.
However, Adebayo may not be the only Heat representative in the 2020 All-Star Game.
Heat star Jimmy Butler has led the franchise to an amazing start with high-caliber play, relentless hard work and sound leadership in his first year with the team. On top of 20.4 points, Butler is averaging a career-high 6.6 assists and 6.5 boards per game this season.
The Heat take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
