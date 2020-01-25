Report: Miami Heat Looking to Make Short-Term Upgrades for Playoff Run - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat are reportedly looking to make some changes to the roster heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

But instead of trying to make a deal for a star player, the Heat may be more interested in tweaking the roster a bit for the short term with the postseason just a few months away.

For the long term, the offseason will likely be when the more critical decisions regarding the makeup of the team will be made.

Source: Heat are content in keeping current core of players past deadline & making any MAJOR upgrades an offseason priority Current Goal is to make short term upgrades to improve team for a postseason run Any deal for a 3&D Wing player will almost assuredly cost atleast Winslow — Mr. Clutch (@ClutchNBA_) January 24, 2020

Miami’s 31-13 record has them in second place in the Eastern Conference, and any major changes at this point could jeopardize the success they’ve enjoyed this season.

Looking at their roster, there’s no guarantee that some of the young players will remain in Heat uniforms by the time the trade deadline passes since they have a number of players who have little to no postseason experience.

However, it’s quite possible that rookie standouts Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro are safe for the time being unless Heat president Pat Riley receives an offer that will be hard to pass up.