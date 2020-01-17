Report: Miami Heat Looking to Add Player Who Would Make Them ‘Really Dangerous’ - Heat Nation

Despite the Miami Heat having won 28 of their 40 games this season, one NBA insider indicates that the team is still looking to add another player who could make them “really dangerous.”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe offered his assessment that adding such a player could take the Heat to the next level.

The issue becomes even more important with next month’s trade deadline looming.

“Miami has tried to solve the equation at times by going super-small, with Jimmy Butler at power forward,” Lowe wrote. “That is a little too small. [Bam] Adebayo is so strong and athletic, you forget he’s only 6-9. Miami has been a middle-of-the-pack defensive team after a stingy start. They have to be careful. “They are one player away from being really dangerous. They know. They are looking, sources say. A lot of speculation about the Heat — and other teams — has centered around Jrue Holiday. He’s good. The Pelicans may opt to keep him and push for the No. 8 seed. (This is what suitors expect as of now — which could of course change.)”

Lowe also noted that the player in question might already be on the Heat’s roster. Specifically, he pointed to Justise Winslow, who’s dealt with injuries this season.

At present, James Johnson and Derrick Jones Jr. are filling the role that Winslow would have, though it’s uncertain how reliable that duo would be in crucial situations.

The Heat currently have a 10-6 mark against teams with a record of .500 or better, which shows that they have the potential to compete come playoff time. Right now, they’re currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference, though they remain 7.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot.

In recent weeks, however, the Heat have been inconsistent, with a 4-4 record over their last eight games.

While the Heat would like to get back to their previous pace, they still have a few weeks left to ponder their options about any roster additions before that trade deadline.

In the more immediate future, they’re focusing on their next game, which will be at Oklahoma City on Friday night.

