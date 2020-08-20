- Report: Miami Heat See Jimmy Butler as ‘Son’ of Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem
- Updated: August 20, 2020
Miami Heat alpha Jimmy Butler has thrived in his first season with the franchise.
As a matter of fact, some within the organization believe that he is like the son of Heat icons Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem.
“In Miami, they say that Butler is like the son of Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade, the combination of the two most definitive players in team history,” wrote Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com.
Butler, 30, was acquired by the Heat through a multiteam trade.
He signed a four-year, $142 million contract with the Heat last summer and has provided everything the Heat anticipated from him.
The five-time All-Star put up 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this regular season. He led the Heat to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Of course, Butler and Wade played together during the 2016-17 season on the Chicago Bulls. Now, he is competing alongside Haslem.
Both Wade and Haslem have alluded to Butler’s unique personality, though they love what he brings to Miami.
The Heat are in the midst of a first-round battle with the Indiana Pacers. Butler guided the Heat to a dominant Game 1 victory over the Pacers with 28 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
