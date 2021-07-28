Miami Heat insider says he wouldn’t be surprised if team pursues Andre Drummond

The Miami Heat reportedly could be interested in bringing in free agent center Andre Drummond to play alongside Bam Adebayo.

Drummond, who last played for the Los Angeles Lakers, was listed as a potential target by Heat insider Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“Drummond is an option if Spoelstra is willing to change his approach and play him with Adebayo,” Jackson wrote. “The Heat had some interest before he signed with the Lakers and another pursuit wouldn’t surprise me.”

Drummond and Adebayo would be a tough pairing in terms of floor spacing, but it would help the Heat on the glass and defensive end.

Last season, Drummond averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field.

He spent time with both the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat are looking to improve their roster after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs during the 2020-21 season.