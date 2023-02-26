Miami Heat insider believes trading Tyler Herro for an upgrade this summer is a ‘real option’

After nearly reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in three years last spring, the Miami Heat have struggled almost inexplicably this season, and an increasing number of people feel they may need to make wholesome changes this summer.

Barry Jackson, a longtime Heat insider, said on Twitter that trading Tyler Herro for some type of improvement is a “real option.”

That's a real option this summer — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 26, 2023

Herro is having a solid season, as he’s averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season. But while he’s hitting 37.4 percent from 3-point range, he’s shooting just 43.5 percent from the field overall.

After starting the season 7-11, Miami started playing better for an extended stretch, but it has lost four games in a row, including a very disappointing 108-103 setback to the Charlotte Hornets, one of the worst teams in the NBA.

In some ways, the team’s much-lauded championship-caliber culture has held up, as it ranks fifth in the league in defensive rating. However, its offense has been wretched.

The Heat rank 26th in offensive rating and last in points per game, and they’re one of only two teams that are putting up less than 110 points a contest this season.

Team president Pat Riley will have a decision to make this offseason as far as whether to retool the roster around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo or to hit the proverbial reset button and start over.

Butler continues to play well, but he is 33 years of age and has three more seasons on his contract at over $45 million a year. Adebayo continues to improve slightly each season, and the Heat reportedly were reluctant to trade him before the trade deadline, but he may be their best trade asset should they decide to start over.

After the loss to the Hornets, Butler expressed his frustration when it came to the Heat’s struggles.

With a 32-29 record, Miami currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Having to participate in the play-in tournament could mean a game versus a dangerous team such as the Atlanta Hawks or Toronto Raptors, which could spell disaster for Butler and company.