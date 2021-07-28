Report: Miami Heat have ‘some interest’ in Bobby Portis

The Miami Heat reportedly have interest in Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis if he opts out of his contract.

Portis has a player option for the 2021-22 season, but he had a strong showing in the NBA Finals and could test his value on the open market.

“He has the range, defensive length and athleticism that would be helpful alongside Adebayo,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote about Portis. “He would have strongly considered Miami last season if there had been stronger interest, according to a source. We hear the Heat has some interest in him, but we’re not certain to what extent.”

Miami needs to find a forward to pair alongside Adebayo after exhausting several options during the 2021-22 season.

The Heat tried Nemanja Bjelica, Moe Harkless and eventually Trevor Ariza to replace Jae Crowder in the starting lineup, but none of the options were good enough for Miami to make any noise in the playoffs.

The Heat have a solid core of Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, but there certainly is room to grow after this past season’s first-round exit.

If Portis opts out, he certainly is a name for Miami to keep an eye on this offseason.