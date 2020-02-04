Report: Miami Heat Have Emerged as Suitors for Andre Iguodala - Heat Nation

With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, the Miami Heat are reported to now be a possible destination for veteran Andre Iguodala, who has yet to take the court this season for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Sources tell me that the Heat have emerged as a suitor for Andre Iguodala.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miami-Memphis talks for Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/SQKjj1akme — Stadium (@Stadium) February 4, 2020

Shams Charania noted the potential questions that could come into play in trade talks.

“One, will the sides agree on the potential players and picks involved?” Charania asked. “Two, will another team also get engaged here with Memphis between now and Thursday’s deadline?”

Charania then offered his final question that focused on the sobering possibility that the 36-year-old Iguodala might end up nixing any potential deal.

“Will Andre Iguodala’s appetite be ready for a team like the Miami or somewhere else?” Charania asked. “You know, he’s made clear to some people close to him that he could be prepared to sit out the season if he’s not traded to a destination potentially closer to home on the West Coast. Stay tuned.”

Prior to being dealt to Memphis, Iguodala had been a key member of the Golden State Warriors and was part of their five consecutive teams that reached the NBA Finals. On three of those occasions, the Warriors captured the league title, with Iguodala being named Finals MVP in 2015.

After he was traded to the Grizzlies, Iguodala and the team came to an agreement that he wouldn’t play with it while it sought a trading partner. Iguodala will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Heat are looking to bolster their roster as they prepare for what they hope will be a long playoff run.