Report: Miami Heat Could Send Dion Waiters to G League - Heat Nation

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters’ three suspensions this season have been part of the reason why he’s yet to see any time on the court, with a new report indicating that Waiters may play in some G League contests to get him back into sync.

Heard about this meeting and — as I mentioned on Five on the Floor — heard that a short G-League stint was discussed with Waiters https://t.co/JCSwHLbNc9 — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) December 27, 2019

Each of Waiters’ past three seasons with the Heat has seen him miss extensive periods of time because of injury. However, this year, his behavior has been the main component in his absence from the team, with substandard conditioning also playing a role.

During Waiters’ latest suspension, there was plenty of debate regarding his future with the team. The Heat have made countless inquiries with teams about trading the veteran, but his checkered past and his contract that runs through the end of the 2020-21 season have been the main roadblocks in getting any deal done.

While Waiters would no doubt like to immediately join the Heat, the team is presumably reluctant to tamper with the strong chemistry established with its strong start. The Heat currently have a 23-8 record and host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Waiters could inject some offense into the lineup when he’s ready to play, having averaged 14.0 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in the 120 contests he’s played in a Heat uniform. The hope is that he can get back to simply playing basketball and help the Heat in the months ahead.

