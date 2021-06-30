Report: Miami Heat interested in acquiring Collin Sexton, Kevin Love from Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat reportedly could show interest in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton this offseason.

In addition, the Heat could be interested in trading for Kevin Love as well, according to the same source.

“To add to this report from Adam Borai, the Miami Heat have explored trades to acquire Collin Sexton individually, as well as in a package that includes Kevin Love, according to a league source. The Heat have also canvassed the league for a third team to get involved. “The Cleveland Cavaliers have multiple future second round picks that interest Miami as cost controlled, non-guaranteed contracts to add players to their developmental system. “According to league sources, there isn’t expected to be much traction prior to the NBA draft.”

The Cavs, who have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, may decide to take a guard like Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs, which would make Sexton expendable.

The Heat could use a guard as Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn are hitting restricted free agency, while Goran Dragic could have his $19.44 million team option declined this offseason.

Sexton, 22, had the best season of his career in the 2020-21 campaign.

The University of Alabama product averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Sexton would give Miami another playmaker and scorer, and he is still on his rookie deal.

It remains to be seen what a potential trade package would look like for Sexton, but the Heat clearly want to upgrade their roster after a first-round exit in this year’s playoffs.