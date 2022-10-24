The Miami Heat have gotten off to a somewhat slow start to the 2022-23 season with a 1-2 record, and the team’s front office may already looking be at options to boost the roster.

The team has reportedly been exploring a potential trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, but that’s just one name.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney speculated about moves the Heat could make and mentioned forwards Kyle Kuzma and P.J. Washington.

“Kyle Kuzma and Taj Gibson aren’t the only potential moves that the Heat have been linked to recently,” Heavy.com’s Thomas Darro wrote. “Deveney also links them to PJ Washington from the Charlotte Hornets as well as finalizing a reunion between Crowder and the Heat. But another has been Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons, and Lauri Markannen from the Utah Jazz.”

The Heat currently have a rather sizable hole at the power forward position, so it is not much of a shock that the team is seemingly on the prowl for one.

All of the previously mentioned options would help the Heat at the position, with some of the players operating more as defensive stoppers and others operating as valuable offensive options. Regardless of how the coming games go for the Heat, the team will surely continue to explore trade options.

When it comes to Kuzma and Washington, both players offer a lot to be excited about. Kuzma has championship pedigree thanks to his role on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers, and he has really flourished in his increased role with the Washington Wizards.

He’s averaging 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game so far this season. He’d be a major asset for the Heat.

As for Washington, he’s also having a solid start to the season. He’s recording 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game so far.

Both players could offer the Heat some solid production at the power forward position going forward. Kuzma is 27 years old while Washington is still just 24.

Time will tell if the Heat end up pursing either player.