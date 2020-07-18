 Major Update Offered on When Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn Expected to Join Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat roster is expected to be complete by Tuesday, according to a recent report.

The Heat arrived to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. in early July.

However, rising stars Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn did not travel with the team. Both starters have played major roles in the Heat’s success throughout the 2019-20 season.

Adebayo, who turned 23 on Saturday, is one of the best young players in the NBA. The big man is having a breakout year.

The All-Star is putting up 16.2 points, 10.5 boards, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game this season.

As for Nunn, he has been a revelation for the Heat. The first-year guard is averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game this season. He is one of the best rookies in the association.

The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat resume their 2019-20 campaign against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.

