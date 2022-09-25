Latest Jae Crowder update inches Miami Heat that much closer to acquiring him

The 2022 NBA offseason is nearly over, and the Miami Heat haven’t exactly made any notable splashes.

While several teams around the NBA have improved this offseason, the same can’t really be said about Miami, and that’s a concern for many Heat fans.

However, the team has been linked to veteran forward Jae Crowder in recent months, and a new development involving the 32-year-old may bring the Heat closer to acquiring him.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Crowder won’t participate in training camp for the Phoenix Suns as the two sides work to find the former second-round pick a trade.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

It’s clear at this point that there’s mutual interest between Crowder and the Heat, though nothing is set in stone regarding where the veteran will land.

Heat likes him, and Crowder likes Miami. As we've noted, problem is Heat's lack of trade eligible players to easily facilitate this type of deal within cap rules. Not sure why Suns, with big longterm payroll obligations, would take on Robinson long term money. https://t.co/hRXeGigJqk — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 25, 2022

If it were up to him, would Jae Crowder welcome a return to the Miami Heat? "Of course," source close to Crowder said. (Of course, it's not up to him, but you know that.) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 25, 2022

As Barry Jackson noted, there are some obstacles standing in front of a potential Heat deal for Crowder. However, if the team were to find a way to add him, he’d likely be a really solid piece for Miami.

Of course, Crowder has played for the Heat before. He appeared in 20 games for the organization in the 2019-20 regular season and played in 21 more in the 2020 playoffs.

During those 20 regular season games, he averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and a whopping 44.5 percent from deep.

In the 2020 playoffs, he played a major role for the Heat during their run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, though his shooting did cool off a bit. He made 40.3 percent of his shots from the field and 34.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

As Heat fans know well, the team came up short in the 2020 NBA Finals, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Crowder is a passionate player, and he brings a lot of energy to whatever team he’s on. He’s entering his 11th year in the NBA and is still looking for his first championship ring, so if he were to land with the Heat, he’d surely give them everything he’s got.