Report: Kendrick Nunn and Kelly Olynyk Were Potential Pieces of Danilo Gallinari Trade - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat were one of the most aggressive teams during the NBA trade deadline.

However, as more details come out, it appears the Heat were more active than initially perceived.

According to Michael Scotto of Bleacher Report, the Heat were considering moving prized rookie Kendrick Nunn and big man Kelly Olynyk before the trade deadline.

“During trade talks, Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson (traded to Minnesota) and draft pick compensation were among the various assets discussed between the teams, according to league sources,” Scotto wrote. “However, after trade talks advanced to the point at which Miami was allowed to negotiate with Gallinari’s camp, the Heat couldn’t come to a short-term extension agreement while going back and forth.”

While there were multiple scenarios and rumors out there, the Heat ended up acquiring three players from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat landed Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill while trading away Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson.

Shipping away Winslow was the hardest part for Heat fans to digest. However, the 23-year-old just couldn’t stay healthy as he only played 11 games with the Heat this season.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Waiters struggled with team conduct and weren’t consistent members of Miami’s rotation this year.

As for Nunn and Olynyk, they are both strong contributors in the Heat’s success this season.

Nunn, 24, is putting up 15.6 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 boards per game this season. The young star is one of the best rookies in the league, and has won NBA Rookie of the Month three straight times.

Olynyk, 28, has played in 46 games this year. The 6-foot-11 power forward is averaging 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

The Heat take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.