Report: Jimmy Butler Returns to South Florida as NBA Approaches Return

The Miami Heat are getting closer to resuming their 2020 championship chase.

One big sign of that is that All-Star Jimmy Butler has reportedly returned to South Florida after quarantining in California.

Jimmy Butler returned to South Florida on Tuesday, an NBA source just informed the Sun Sentinel. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) June 3, 2020

Butler, 30, has not been in South Florida for the majority of the last two months.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.

In the days following the announcement of the suspension, several other players from around the league also tested positive for the contagious virus.

As a result, the league has been extremely careful about having players return to action.

However, most teams have enabled players to conduct individual workouts in recent weeks. The bulk of the Heat’s roster has participated in workouts in Miami.

Now, with the team’s leader back in town, the intensity will surely go to another level.

Since Butler was acquired by Miami last summer, the team has become one of the best in the Eastern Conference.

In fact, Miami is fully anticipating a deep playoff run this year.

The newcomer is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.