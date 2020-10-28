There’s been a lot of talk about the Miami Heat acquiring a superstar such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or Bradley Beal, but there’s another star that the Heat could snag next offseason who no one is talking about.

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers could make his way to South Florida, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“He has a $36 million player option for 2021-22 but never displayed any strong interest in Miami when he pushed his way out of San Antonio,” Jackson wrote about Leonard. “It would take another Clippers playoff disappointment to make Kawhi-to-Miami any sort of possibility.”

Leonard signed with the Clippers last summer as a free agent. His acquisition and the team’s trade for Paul George made L.A. an instant title contender.

However, instead of winning the title, the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. Their future now looks murky amid reports of dissension.

Signing Leonard would not only give the Heat an elite scorer but also an elite wing defender.

In addition, his need to load manage may not hurt the team, as the Heat would still possess the young depth that got them to the NBA Finals this season.