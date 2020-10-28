It’s no secret that Miami Heat president Pat Riley is looking to add a superstar to his team and win at least one more title before he calls it quits.

The most realistic option for doing so is via free agency, but another option would be trading for a superstar currently under contract.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote that trading for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid may be a possibility, but that the price would likely be steep.

“While Embiid’s tweets suggesting he misses Butler have raised hopes of some Heat fans, it’s difficult to envision a Heat/76ers trade, with Philadelphia very likely to demand [Bam] Adebayo and [Tyler] Herro in such a scenario,” wrote Jackson. “This might need to wait until free agency in 2023, if Embiid still hasn’t won big by then.”

Embiid is one of the game’s best young players, as he averaged 23.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season.

However, he has been dogged by weight and conditioning issues, and some feel he needs to also show more focus and dedication to his craft.

After two disappointing early playoff exits the last two years, there have been suggestions that the Sixers should trade either Embiid or fellow All-Star Ben Simmons.

If Embiid were to make his way to South Florida, the Heat’s championship-level culture may be just what he needs to reach his full potential.