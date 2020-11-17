The Miami Heat reportedly are pursuing free agent forward Danilo Gallinari this offseason.

Gallinari, 32, played for the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

The Heat have an asset that they could dangle in a potential sign-and-trade deal, by unprotecting their 2023 first-round draft pick.

Gallinari would be a solid addition to a Miami team that could use a third scoring option behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, especially if Goran Dragic isn’t re-signed.

Last season, Gallinari averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

However, it is his sharpshooting prowess that makes him most attractive to Miami.

Gallinari shot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc last season and would be a solid option next to shooters like Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

Miami is looking to make it back to the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the Finals this past season.