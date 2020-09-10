The Miami Heat have a good thing going with their current squad led by Jimmy Butler. The storied franchise has advanced to the Eastern Conference finals and already has rumors swirling about the future.

Although speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s immediate future is bound to involve the Heat, Miami’s current roster is the primary concern. It appears it may not have to worry about Goran Dragic, according to The Ringer’s Kevin Conner.

“Goran Dragic also could be too pricey [for the Milwaukee Bucks], and league front office sources expect him to stay in Miami anyway,” O’Connor wrote of the veteran guard’s immediate future.

Dragic may not be an All-Star-caliber point guard with many years left in him, but he’s done the job well in Miami. He’ll be coming off another solid season and would merit a short-term deal for the Heat.

With the Heat one of the most balanced teams in the league stacked with young talent, Miami can build on its success this year and set up the team’s long-term future.

The budding careers of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn have sped up the process in Miami as it may be closer to a championship than anticipated in the post-Dwyane Wade era.

Keeping a veteran like Dragic after this season would be a smart move as he’s the ideal fit for this team as currently constructed. The veteran guard is also still putting up numbers.

Dragic averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season. He has also improved his three-point shooting (38.1 percent) and points per game (21.1) during the nine games played thus far in the playoffs, making him that much more valuable to the team.