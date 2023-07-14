Goran Dragic says his No. 1 desire is to return to Miami Heat

Goran Dragic was a Miami Heat fixture for over six seasons, and the free agent has again made it clear he is very much looking for a reunion after some time apart.

Goran Dragic revealed his desired landing spot this summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/iAhHHExzh4 — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 14, 2023

Dragic finished last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, his first campaign with them after stops with the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls. Before those stints, he was still with the Heat.

The 37-year-old expressed a similar desire during last season’s NBA Finals to rejoin the Heat, calling a possible reunion a “no-brainer.” His role in helping them reach the 2020 NBA Finals helped solidify his status as a fan favorite in Miami.

This offseason, the Heat have been left in a difficult holding pattern as they attempt to pry Damian Lillard away from the Portland Trail Blazers. The 32-year-old finally requested a trade earlier this month, but the sides have not been able to come to an agreement.

While waiting on Lillard, the Heat have lost Gabe Vincent to the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent and parted with Max Strus in a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami also is likely to have to include a player or two in any potential Lillard deal.

It has left the Heat with dwindling options to replenish their roster depth. They reportedly have some interest in Danilo Gallinari as part of a group of veterans they are considering, and Dragic also could fit that bill.

Dragic arrived in Miami during the 2014-15 season after a trade with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged at least 13 points per game in each of his seasons with the Heat, with a high of 20.3 points per game during the 2016-17 campaign. He averaged 19.1 points per game during the 2020 NBA Playoffs but was injured for much of the NBA Finals against the Lakers.

Dragic has played only 79 regular season games with his four teams since leaving the Heat, so it is uncertain how much he has left to contribute. But maybe returning to a team where he had some of his greatest success would provide one last end-of-career boost.