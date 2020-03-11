Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Invited Bam Adebayo to Train Last Summer After Recognizing His Talent

Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo is taking the league by storm this season.

However, Milwaukee Bucks reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recognized the big man’s talent last season.

According to Michael Lee of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo recognized Adebayo’s potential last year and invited him to a rare offseason workout as a result.

“Antetokounmpo recognized Adebayo’s talent last season and invited him to work out last summer — a huge compliment from a player averse to training with the opposition and revealing any trade secrets,” Lee wrote. “Despite sharing the same agent, Alex Saratsis, and Nigerian heritage, they weren’t able to get together because of Antetokounmpo’s busy schedule — which included an MVP victory lap, the launching of a signature shoe and commitment to playing for the Greek national team — and Adebayo’s failed tryout with Team USA.”

Adebayo, 22, is one the best young players in the league.

The 6-foot-9 big man is posting career highs across the board this year. He is averaging 16.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber campaign. The 25-year-old is putting up 29.6 points, 13.7 boards and 5.8 assists per contest this season.

Furthermore, his production and leadership has the Bucks with the top overall record in the league.

Yet, the Heat have 2-0 record against the Bucks this season.

The last time the Heat and Bucks met, Adebayo shut down the 6-foot-11 superstar. As a matter of fact, the Heat held Antetokounmpo to a season-low 13 points in that contest.