Report: Warriors and Heat Have Better Shot at Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo Than Raptors

The Miami Heat will absolutely chase Milwaukee Bucks reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2021.

While some critics believe it’s a pipe dream for the Heat to land Antetokounmpo, sports pundit Chris Broussard believes Miami has a solid chance.

"I would put Golden State and Miami ahead of Toronto."@Chris_Broussard on Toronto's interest in Giannis in 2021 free agency being 'no secret' pic.twitter.com/nnBzrFfl8B — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 9, 2020

Antetokounmpo, 25, is expected to be the best available free agent of the class of 2021.

Last season, the transcendent talent took home his first MVP award after an amazing campaign.

However, the All-Star is outdoing himself and impressing everyone again this year. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 boards and 5.8 assists per game this season.

Furthermore, his production has the Bucks with the best record in the league.

The Heat would love to get their hands on a superstar of Antetokounmpo’s caliber. Heat president Pat Riley was able to do it 10 years ago with four-time MVP LeBron James.

If the Bucks aren’t able to show Antetokounmpo they can win a title in the next year or two, they may be in serious jeopardy of losing the international standout.

The 2019-20 season is set to resume on July 31.