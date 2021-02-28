With the Miami Heat failing to live up to expectations during the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the defending Eastern Conference champions are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline on March 25.

One player that might intrigue Pat Riley and company before the deadline next month is veteran Thaddeus Young of the Chicago Bulls.

"The Chicago Sun-Times reported this month that several teams were intrigued with the idea of Thaddeus Young bolstering their bench . . . He would be an instant boost for teams going for that late-season push, such as the Heat or Knicks." (Via @JCowleyHoops ) pic.twitter.com/2bW1Prs3lF — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2021

Although Young wouldn’t be a game-changer for the Heat like Andre Drummond, the 32-year-old veteran might give the team a boost in a few different areas.

Young would help make the Heat more of a threat inside the paint alongside Bam Adebayo. He would give Miami another scorer in the frontcourt and a player that can crash the glass.

The veteran journeyman is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season. He’s also shooting a career-high 59.8 percent from the floor this season for the Bulls.