Miami Heat Rumors: Bradley Beal Holds Heat in ‘High Regard’

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal reportedly holds the Miami Heat “in high regard” and even considered the team prior to signing a contract extension with the Wizards earlier this season.

“Beal has repeatedly said he’s committed to the Wizards, but expressed frustration with losing last season and told me that he considered the Heat before committing long-term to Washington last October,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote. “He holds the Heat in high regard.”

Beal agreed to a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards in October, but can opt out in the summer of 2022.

The Wizards have committed to the duo of Beal and point guard John Wall. However, Wall has missed the majority of the past two seasons with an Achilles injury, putting extra burden on Beal to carry the team.

Beal has expressed his frustration with the Wizards’ struggles this season, saying that he was tired of losing.

Bradley Beal was particularly down after tonight’s loss in Chicago. On why this loss was hitting him harder than usual: “They all do. I don’t like losing. I’m sorry. Especially winnable games.” On if it builds up: “Yeah, I would hope it does. I don’t like losing.” pic.twitter.com/SYSY1CkQaf — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 16, 2020

The Wizards are just 24-40, but currently hold the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami will have about $37 million in cap space come 2021 if the 2021-22 cap drops from its $125 million projection to $115 million, which would allow it to take on Beal in a trade without having to match salaries.

Whether or not Washington will deal the All-Star guard becomes the bigger question.

However, if Beal has already considered the Heat once, it’s quite possible he could again.