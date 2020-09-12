- Report: Boston Celtics Offer Major Update on Gordon Hayward’s Availability for Series vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat ‘Most Likely to Prioritize’ Re-Signing Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder This Offseason
- Jayson Tatum Talks Major Challenges of Facing Miami Heat Ahead of Conference Finals Matchup
- Bam Adebayo Not Interested in Individual Awards, Has One Mission on His Mind
- Report: Miami Heat Believe Tyler Herro Can Be Better Than Devin Booker
- Meyers Leonard Annihilates Skip Bayless for Insensitive Comments About Dak Prescott
- Paul Pierce Makes Ridiculous Statement About Miami Heat and Their Playoff Run
- Report: Pat Riley Once Spit in Disgust Due to ‘So-Called Leaders’ in Dion Waiters and Hassan Whiteside
- Report: Miami Heat’s Miraculous 1-Year Turnaround Has NBA Executives Questioning Validity of Tanking
- Report: Goran Dragic Expected to Re-Sign With Miami Heat After This Season
Report: Boston Celtics Offer Major Update on Gordon Hayward’s Availability for Series vs. Miami Heat
- Updated: September 12, 2020
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided a huge update on the status of star forward Gordon Hayward ahead of the Celtics’ playoff series against the Miami Heat.
Hayward, who has been sidelined with a serious right ankle sprain, is expected to be available in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward should be available at some point in the Miami series. #Celtics #Heat
— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 12, 2020
During the regular season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Adding him to an already dangerous Celtics roster should make for an extremely competitive series.
The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after taking down the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their second-round series on Friday.
Miami, on the other hand, cruised past the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, winning their series in five games.
The Heat were 1-2 against the Celtics during the 2019-20 regular season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login