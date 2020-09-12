 Report: Boston Celtics Offer Major Update on Gordon Hayward's Availability for Series vs. Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Gordon Hayward, Tyler Herro and Derrick Jones Jr. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided a huge update on the status of star forward Gordon Hayward ahead of the Celtics’ playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Hayward, who has been sidelined with a serious right ankle sprain, is expected to be available in the Eastern Conference Finals.

During the regular season, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Adding him to an already dangerous Celtics roster should make for an extremely competitive series.

The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after taking down the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their second-round series on Friday.

Miami, on the other hand, cruised past the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, winning their series in five games.

The Heat were 1-2 against the Celtics during the 2019-20 regular season.

