Anonymous executive says Miami Heat would ‘love to get Patrick Beverley’

The Miami Heat’s 2021-22 campaign came to an end in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seems that the team may already have an offseason target in mind.

One anonymous NBA executive thinks Heat would “love” to add Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley.

“The Heat would love to get Patrick Beverley,” the executive said to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “The Timberwolves, obviously, they love what he brought last year, but if they could sell high, they might be willing to give him up.”

Though Beverley would perhaps be a good fit within the Heat’s culture, the question of how he would fit within the Heat’s actual game plan has to be addressed.

Though Beverley does offer value, especially on the defensive side of the ball, his offensive abilities leave a lot to be desired. Considering the fact that the Heat arguably lost to the Boston Celtics in the conference finals due to their lack of premier offensive players, Beverley might not be the best option for the Heat.

Though the Heat had a great season, no season can really be considered a success for the organization without winning a title. Adding Beverley would be an exciting move, but it doesn’t really seem like one that would help the Heat where they need it most.

Still, Miami is known to be a team that is not afraid to make multiple big moves in one offseason. It would not be a surprise to see some new names on the Heat roster by the time the 2022-23 campaign rolls around.