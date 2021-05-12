- Zaire Wade reacts to reminder that Paul Pierce claimed Miami Heat would miss playoffs this season
- Updated: May 12, 2021
Earlier this season, former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce confidently stated that the Miami Heat would not be making the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
That prediction turned out to be completely wrong, as the Heat clinched their playoff spot on Tuesday night after a 129-121 road win against the Celtics.
Zaire Wade took to Instagram to offer up his reaction to Pierce’s incorrect prediction.
Though the Heat certainly struggled at times this season, they’ve steadily improved and look to be playing their best basketball at the right time.
With just three games left in their regular season, the Heat are currently 38-31 and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, Miami would be facing off against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.
Miami’s next game will be at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
