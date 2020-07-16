Zaire Wade Hints That Dwyane Wade Is Preparing for Return to Basketball

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade could be returning to the basketball court soon.

His eldest child, Zaire, hinted that the former NBA shooting guard has been working out in order to potentially join a league, with the BIG3 league and The Basketball Tournament being cited in the past.

The elder Wade retired from the NBA following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

Although he said that he would not join the BIG3 league last year, he expressed an affinity for the creative platform.

I don’t know If more guys will play in this league or not but having platforms like the Big 3 and also TBT is definitely intriguing and looks fun to be apart of. The camaraderie in the locker room and the team spirit of the sport is what you miss most. So anything is possible✊🏿 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 11, 2020

Multiple former NBA players have competed in the BIG3 league. As a matter of fact, a few of the elder Wade’s former teammates have battled in the league. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Heat legend decided to take part in the entertaining program.

At the acme of his career, the elder Wade was one of the best basketball players on the planet. The 6-foot-4 pro played in five finals, won three championships and is the Heat’s all-time leading scorer.

The 2006 NBA Finals MVP is considered the third-best shooting guard ever behind Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The elder Wade has career averages of 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 boards per game.