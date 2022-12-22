Zaire Wade curiously uses celebration of his father’s HOF nomination to send bitter message to his haters

Zaire Wade, son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, recently shared a message for his haters on Instagram.

After the elder Wade was announced as a Class of 2023 nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the younger Wade stated that he sees why people “don’t want me to succeed,” seemingly using the situation as motivation.

It’s tough to be sure about the meaning of the younger Wade’s message. As many know, the 20-year-old is a basketball player himself, and he even spent time in the G League last season with the Salt Lake City Stars.

Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury and was ultimately waived after appearing in 13 games for the G League squad. During his stint with the team, he got 14.9 minutes of action per contest and averaged 4.6 points per game.

It’s unclear if he has any prospects right now regarding other potential playing opportunities, but based on his Instagram, it’s clear that he’s still working very hard to pursue his dream of being a successful basketball player.

As for the elder Wade, it seems like a near certainty that he’ll get into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. The Heat legend put together a remarkable career, spending almost all of it with Miami.

He finished his career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 48.0 percent shooting. He earned 13 All-Star selections, eight All-NBA selections, three All-Defensive team selections and one scoring title.

More importantly to Heat fans, he helped the organization win all three of its NBA titles, and he even took home Finals MVP honors in 2006. As a franchise, Miami would be in a much different position today if it weren’t for his legendary stint with the team.

Whenever the elder Wade does officially become a member of the Hall of Fame, it’ll be a special moment for all of the Heat fans who watched him over the years.

The younger Wade, meanwhile, seems very motivated to prove his doubters wrong. There’s no doubt that he’s a talented player, and time will tell where his journey takes him.