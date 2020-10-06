- What Dwyane Wade swore to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra about Jimmy Butler
What Dwyane Wade swore to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra about Jimmy Butler
- Updated: October 5, 2020
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade played with current star Jimmy Butler for a season with the Chicago Bulls.
The two have developed a solid relationship, and Wade actually told Heat management that Butler was their guy when they signed him this past offseason.
Erik Spoelstra explains that Dwyane Wade swore to him and Pat Riley that Jimmy Butler would be the player who could win these games for the Heat, “This is your guy. This is the next guy.” pic.twitter.com/7rFnU2DFPE
— Will Manso (@WillManso) October 5, 2020
“Dwyane swore to us,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He looked us, Pat [Riley] and I dead in the eye and said, ‘This is your guy. This is the next guy.’”
Wade’s declaration has proven to be true, as Butler has taken Miami to the NBA Finals in his first season with the team.
Not only that, but the All-Star showed that he can take over games as well with a clutch performance in the Heat’s Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Butler finished Game 3 with an insane triple-double, as he scored 40 points and added 11 rebounds and 13 assists.
The performance may have saved Miami’s season, as it avoided going down 0-3 in the series.
Now, Butler will look to follow up that performance by helping the Heat even the series in Game 4 on Tuesday.
